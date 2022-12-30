Loretta Wohlman
Courtesy Photo

Loretta M. Wohlman age 90 of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with PMA Richard Bloomquist officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.