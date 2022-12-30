Loretta Wohlman

Loretta M. Wohlman age 90 of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with PMA Richard Bloomquist officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren Toni Hamilton, Tyler Peitz, Jennifer Togneri, Lisa Thoene, Ryan Wohlman, Chris Whitwer, Taylor Wohlman, and Jesse Wohlman.
Loretta Mary was born on February 19, 1932, in Edgemont, SD to Nels and Etta (Benton) Ballard. She grew up in Wyoming and moved to Maskell, Nebraska when she was in the 8th grade. Loretta graduated from Obert High School in Obert, Nebraska. She attended Wayne State College and received her Teaching Degree. Loretta also worked on her master’s degree from Chadron State College. Loretta taught at numerous Country Schools prior to elementary school in Newcastle and then at Hartington Public School for many years. She married Merle Everette Wohlman on May 22, 1954, in Obert, NE. She always wondered how such a handsome man could fall in love with a skinny freckled redhead and take her for his wife. Merle and Loretta worked in the summers from 1987 to 1996 as Trail Guides for High Country Stables in Estes Park, Colorado. Loretta and Merle moved into Hartington in 1990. Loretta retired at the age of 62 and then kept busy as a substitute teacher for another 3-4 years.
Loretta was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Hartington VFW Auxiliary Club. She loved crocheting, knitting, painting, gardening, and making exhibits for the Cedar County Fair.
Loretta is survived by her four children, Susan (Vernon) Heese of Hartington, Guy Wohlman of St. Helena, NE, Gary (Julie) Wohlman of Blair, NE, Grant (Carol) Wohlman of Norfolk, NE; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; one sister, Christine Klanderud of Wynot, four nieces and one nephew, and many students who crossed her path during her lifetime.
She was preceded in death by her parents Nels and Etta Ballard; husband Merle on 7/18/2004 at the age of 73 years; two brothers, Nels and Jens Ballard; infant granddaughter and infant great grandson.
