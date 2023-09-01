Rebecca ‘Becky’ Frank

Rebecca “Becky” Frank, age 68, of Lesterville, South Dakota left this world for her ultimate destination on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on September 23, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Interment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.