Rebecca “Becky” Frank, age 68, of Lesterville, South Dakota left this world for her ultimate destination on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on September 23, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Interment will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Rebecca Susan Frank was born April 9, 1955, to Erling S. and Melba (Tschetter) Byrkeland. She was the fifth of their six children. Becky attended Sacred Heart Elementary School in Yankton and graduation from Yankton High School in 1973. In 1987, Becky attained her bachelor’s degree from Mount Marty College. At age 45, she went to South Dakota State University in Brookings and achieved her Master of Science Degree in Counseling and Human Resource Development, attained licensure and began her professional life’s work as a Mental Health Counselor. Her personal life’s work was raising her son, Dayna.
Becky loved many things: travel, her dogs, gardening, sunshine, warmth, occasions to dress up and celebrate, music, laughter, theatre, truck pulls, all animals in general, baseball, a great party, a good conversation, and the peace of her home. She shared this love and her enthusiasm for participating in life with everyone — clients, friends, colleagues, family, and especially her beloved son, Dayna.
An explorer in the realm of employment, Becky has been a waitress, secretary, radio ad salesperson, Avon representative, and pharmacy tech. Community involvement was also important to her and she was a member of the Lesterville Community Club, Athletic Association, and Town Board. She was also a 13-year member of the Yankton County Child Protection Team.
Becky believed that God has always been active in her life and celebrated her faith. She also celebrated the many earthly gifts that we so often ignore or discard, most notably among them, the moon. She loved its power and brilliance and probably has taken herself directly there to check it out on her way to Heaven.
Becky is survived by her son, Dayna Frank of Lesterville; four siblings: Heather Hansen of Owasso, OK, Mary Beth (Gerald) Gergen of Dallas, SD, Madonna (Cindy) Byrkeland of Richmond, VA, and John (Beth) Byrkeland of Algona, IA; sister-in-law, Jan Byrkeland of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jerry “JB” Byrkeland.
At Becky’s request, please do not send flowers. She has asked that instead, plant a flower or weed your garden and enjoy the beauty of this world. Memorials may be sent to her family.
