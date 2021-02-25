Francis Hunhoff, 57, of Yankton died unexpectedly at the farm Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 1, at St. Agnes Sigel Catholic Church in rural Utica with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. The public is invited to attend any of the services for Francis or to view the livestream of the Mass visit www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in Sigel Cemetery in rural Utica.
Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 4 p.m. The rosary and vigil service will be livestreamed on Francis’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Commented