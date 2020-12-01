Larry Boerema, 59, of Sioux Falls passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Private family funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, with the Rev. Patricia Whitehorse Carda officiating. Cremation will follow and the cremated remains will be buried at a later date.
Visitations for the family will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Larry’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
