Leander Henry Schroeder, age 78, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota with Deacon Rod Wiebelhaus officiating. Military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee, Nebraska.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Leander Henry Schroeder was born October 5, 1943, in Menominee, Nebraska, to Henry Jr. and Elizabeth (Feldhacker) Schroeder. He was the 8th oldest of 13 children. He attended Menominee Elementary School until the 8th grade. He quit school to help his dad farm on the homeplace. He served in the United States Army for four years, being stationed in Seoul, Korea for 14 months as a Sergeant Corporal. After his discharge from the army, he started Lee Schroeder Construction. On December 27, 1984, he married the love of his life, Cheryl Tweedy in Tyndall, South Dakota. They made their home on a farm in St. Helena, Nebraska for four years until moving to their homeplace in St. Helena, where they lived for 36 years. They were blessed with two children: Travis Lee and Stefanee Lynn. Leander had two daughters from a previous marriage: Leann Marie and Theresa Lynn.
Leander was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, Nebraska, where he was baptized and confirmed and also served as an altar boy. He participated in many sporting activities including: hunting, fishing (winning many angler awards), bowling (winning many awards and trophies), men’s softball, pool, horseshoes, and golf, but his favorite past time was playing cards. Leander loved playing Sheephead, Pinochle, Pitch, Euchre and Rummy as well as his video lottery machines. He always planted a big garden and his potatoes always had to be planted on Good Friday, even if there was snow on the ground. He loved taking care of his garden. He loved playing games with his grandkids, giving them rides on the lawn mower and the 4-wheeler. He loved attending and watching the kids and grandkids in school activities and sporting events. He was a huge fan of the Huskers, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. He was a member of the Crofton American Legion Post 128 and a lifetime member of the VFW.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Cheryl Schroeder of Yankton, South Dakota; four children: Travis (Amy) Schroeder of Bennington, Nebraska; Stefanee (Michael) Blom-Mace of Yankton; Leann Schroeder of Archer, Iowa; and Theresa (Bryce Mortenson) Johnson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; four sisters: Henrietta Sudbeck of Bow Valley, Nebraska; Bernadette (Edward) Lange of Hartington, Nebraska; Alice Klug of St. Helena, Nebraska; and Dorothy (Arlynn) Schmidt of Elk Point, South Dakota; four brothers: James (Renee) Schroeder of Yankton; Daniel (Joan) Schroeder of Crofton, Nebraska; Allen (Cindy) Schroeder of Fordyce, Nebraska; and David (Sally) Schroeder of Irene, South Dakota; four brothers-in-law: Keith Pinkleman of Bloomfield, Nebraska; Michael (Carol) Tweedy of Yankton; Robert (Peggy) Tweedy of Crofton; and Les Tweedy of Emerson, Nebraska; two sisters-in-law: Marlene (Lee Lukens) Tweedy of Crofton and Phoebe Dirks of Dakota City, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Pearl Tweedy of Crofton; best friends: Norm and Cindy Kleinschmit of Crofton; Jean and Johnny Schwader of Crofton; and Dean and Donna Schoenfelder of Yankton; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Joseph and Charles Schroeder; two sisters: Kathy Pinkleman and Marjorie Kathol; seven brothers-in-law: Urban Kathol, Jerry Klug, Bud Sudbeck, Dennis (Tami) Tweedy, Ken Aman, Glen Dirks and Urban Hoebelheinrich Jr.; father-in-law, Ben Tweedy and many other loved ones.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 14, 2021
