Danielle Red Owl

Danielle Lea Red Owl, Tawacin Was’ake Win “Strong-Willed Woman”, age 44 of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Santee, NE, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with Rev. James Marrs officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Faith Cemetery, rural Lindy, NE.
Visitations will begin at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with nightly wake services at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday December 14, 2022.
Danielle was born October 2, 1978, in Creighton, NE to Daniel Red Owl and Marcella James. She graduated from Santee Schools and went on to earn an Associate Degree from Nebraska Indian Community College, a bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College, and a master’s degree from Doane University. Danielle was currently employed as a Sr. Business Analyst with PayPal, Inc. and was a highly accomplished business professional in several previous positions as a Business Analyst.
Danielle was an exceptionally strong person and overcame many health obstacles while living life to the fullest. She went on many travel adventures and enjoyed many hobbies without letting anything hold her down. Danielle was very passionate in everything she did as well as in her Episcopal faith and her Santee Sioux culture and language. She also was involved with philanthropic organizations such as co-founding the Pink Ladies of Lincoln and raising money for the American Cancer Society. Danielle was a highly social and loving person and had many close friends wherever she went as well as being a loving daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and godparent. She dearly loved her two puppies, Wrigley and Fenway, and she became a kitten foster parent. She also proudly wrote and self-published her own book.
She is survived by her father, Daniel (Roxanne) Red Owl of Santee, NE; her brothers, Beau (Megan) Red Owl of Lincoln, NE, Devin (Christine) Henry, Dustin Red Owl, and Daniel Red Owl Jr. of Santee, NE; her sister, Shania Red Owl also of Santee, NE; her close nephew, Beau Red Owl Jr. of Lincoln, NE; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Danielle was preceded in death by her mother, Marcella James; her grandparents who helped raise her, Lloyd and Sophie James, and Lucille Red Owl; infant brother Dana Red Owl; uncles Dale Tuttle, Pete Tuttle, Donald Red Owl, Ambrose Red Owl, Thomas (Trooper) James, and Charles James; and aunt Amy Kaskaske.
Commented