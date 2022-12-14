Danielle Red Owl

Danielle Lea Red Owl, Tawacin Was’ake Win “Strong-Willed Woman”, age 44 of Lincoln, NE, formerly of Santee, NE, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, NE.

Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Oyate Oyanke Community Center, Santee, NE with Rev. James Marrs officiating. Burial will follow at the Holy Faith Cemetery, rural Lindy, NE.