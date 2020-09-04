Leonard Francis Bottolfson, 88, of Vermillion, SD passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Leonard was born May 16, 1932 in Meckling, SD to Elmer and Esther (Kilness) Bottolfson. He graduated from Vermillion High School in 1950 and served in the US Army during the Korean War. Leonard married Mary Lou Logue November 22, 1957. He farmed all his life in the Meckling area. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, VFW Post 3061, American Legion Post 44, Clay Rural Water Board and Norway Township Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Russell, sister Lois Kryger and brothers-in-law Marion Kryger and Gary Souhrada.
Leonard is survived by his wife Mary; 3 daughters: Rhonda (Tom) Landy, Dr. Diane (Dr. Bruce Prouse) Bottolfson and Julie (Cullen) Prasek; a son Michael (Erica) Bottolfson; siblings: Julie (David) Nelson, Gary (Mary Chicoine) Bottolfson, Beverly Bottolfson and Larry (Nita) Bottolfson; and sisters-in-law: Darlene Bottolfson and Eileen Bottolfson. He is also survived by grandchildren: Melissa and Elizabeth Landy; Mary, Anne and Grace Prouse; Kayla Prasek; Mallory (Cory) Zietz; Cameron, Chloe and Adalyn Bottolfson; great grandchild Avery Zietz and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 8 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Vermillion with burial to follow in the Bergen Evergreen Cemetery in rural Meckling, SD.
