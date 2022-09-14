Patricia Christensen Sep 14, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia A. “Pat” Christensen, 92, of Yankton, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton. Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 13 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs JOIN OUR TEAM AT FAITH 22 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesDonald and Beverly MahanRandy JensenDaniel BensonAjay NunnallyClubhouse Replacement Project At Hillcrest Is UnderwayDaily Record: ArrestsDaniel BensonA Dream Becomes RealityWilliam (Bill) KnodelThree Chosen For YHS Athletic Hall Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (72)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Outrage? (9)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Social Studies Standards Still Need Work (6)Letter: Problem Solving (5)Letter: Disconnection (4)Letter: Education And Ideals (4)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)Closing Summit Fitness Room Makes No Sense (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)We’re Charlie Battery Again (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Letter: The Slap Heard Around The World (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1)Dog, missing 2 months, found alive inside Missouri cave (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
