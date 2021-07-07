Hattie (Beran) Vellek, 98, of Yankton and formerly of Tabor, passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, with the Rev. Fr. Mark Lichter officiating. Livestreaming of Hattie’s services may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Burial will be in the ZCBJ Cemetery, Tabor.
Visitations will be 7-8 p.m. Friday, July 9, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, and then one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Tabor.
