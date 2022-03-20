Arnold Sattler Mar 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Arnold Sattler, age 101, of Avon, SD passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Tyndall Good Samaritan Center, Tyndall, SD.As per Arnold’s request there will be no formal funeral services. The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD. is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Mar 18, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Service Person - Leisure World Mar 19, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan Sentenced In THC IncidentVernon ‘Skip’ VanderhuleMichele BosYankton Transit Shifting GearsMichele BosWagner VA Facility Out?Lori McCarthyHolly ZimmermanDaily Record: ArrestsLisa Snoozy Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: ‘Infected’ (63)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Ukraine: The Ghost Of The Cold War (10)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Protecting Children (8)A Path Forward For Recreational Cannabis? (6)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (4)Letter: Trust Our Teachers (4)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)SDSU Extension To Host Online Caregiver Learning Workshop Feb. 24 (1)Do Bar Exams Preserve White Privilege? (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
