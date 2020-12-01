Jim Velzy, 85, of Yankton, South Dakota died from complications of COVID on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Memorial services are 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Deacon Ron Kachena officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Inurnment will be at the Little Dane Cemetery in St. Onge at a later date.
The service will be livestreamed on Jim’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Face coverings will be required for those attending the service.
The family would prefer memorials to be made to the House of Mary Shrine, PO Box 455, Yankton, or Avera Sister James Eden Fund, c/o Avera Foundation, 501 Summit, Yankton, SD 57078.
