John Anthony Koch, 39, of Newcastle, Nebraska died on Saturday, June 11, 2022, amongst family and friends due to an accident while breaking a horse.Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Newcastle with the Rev. Jim Kramper officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at St. Peter's Catholic Church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. with Rev. David Liewer officiating. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church. The vigil service and funeral will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live. Overflow crowd will be directed to the Newcastle School Gym both days to view the livestream service. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
