Funeral services for Isaac Schulte, age 3, of Burke, SD will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Burke. Burial will be in the Lucas Cemetery, Lucas, SD.
Rosary services will be Sunday beginning at 7:00 p.m. at the Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to both services at the Church.
Isaac Godfrey Schulte, age 3, entered into the arms of Jesus on August 31st, 2020 at the Sanford Castle in Sioux Falls South Dakota. The entire day, he was surrounded by loving family. Isaac fought a very courageous battle with neuroblastoma for almost a year. He was held in his mother and father’s arms until Jesus took his hands and led him to the Gates of Heaven where he will forever be pain free.
Isaac brought the utmost joy with his birth on July 25th, 2017 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He was baptized into the Catholic Church on October 7th, 2017 and received his first Holy Communion and Confirmation on August 31st, 2020. Isaac immediately made his place known in the family.
He knew what he wanted and would knock his brothers over and take it if they were unwilling to share, gaining him the nickname, Tanky. Isaac lived every moment with joy. Even through his difficult last year, he was joyous, playful and fearless. His favorite pastimes included playing farm with his brothers and riding in the loader tractor with daddy to feed the calves “hay hay and si-wedge”. One of his favorite drinks was chocolate milk and he would ask for it by saying “choc-wite pwees” He loved watching Paw Patrol and Blaze and The Monster Machines. He also loved “wocking” in the rocking chair with mommy. While hospitalized Isaac loved to play puzzles, play blocks, play playdough, race his go-cart around the nurse’s station and scare the nurses, aides and doctors by jumping off of everything he could and being an overall wild man. His infectious giggle will forever be heard in the hearts of everyone who loved him.
He is survived by his parents Patrick and Erin (Schwarz) Schulte and brothers Jack, Jhett, Owen and William. Grandparents: Mary Schulte and Bruce and Donna Schwarz. Aunts and uncles: Henry (Kelli) Schulte, Laura (Duane) Reiman, Sarah (Jeffery) Baumann, Johanna (Steven) Boyle, John Paul Schulte, Katherine (James) Olson, Marion (Troy) Schaaf, Michael (Kylie) Schulte, Jennifer (Christopher) Hauger, Danielle McFarland, Dan McFarland, Laure (Jason) Gardner. Cousins: Lucas, Hannah, Elizabeth, Rebekah and Sarah Olson, Wyatt, Devin and Alexis Baumann, Ethan Boyle, Isabella, Alexandria, Emma and Eli Schaaf, Ella Schulte, Michala, Ty, Jessica Hauger, Vanessa, Noah and Simon McFarland, Tristan, Gage, Landon and Ryder Gardner.
He is preceded into death by Grandfather John Schulte, cousins CJ Hauger and Layne Hauger.
The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Isaac’s brothers for being strong while we were gone, his grandparents, family and friends for caring for the boys, Dr. Smith along with nurses and staff at the Burke Hospital and Dr. Calloway, Dr. Mark, Ashley and PT Dan along with nurses and staff at Sanford Castle for taking amazing care of Isaac his family, and everyone who prayed with us and for us and supported us in any way.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 5, 2020
