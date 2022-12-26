Jan Aughenbaugh

Jan Aughenbaugh, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke and Pastor Dan Aughenbaugh officiating. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. Burial will be in the Richland Cemetery in Carpenter, South Dakota at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.