Jan Aughenbaugh, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died unexpectedly on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Yankton with Reverend Katie Ricke and Pastor Dan Aughenbaugh officiating. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. Burial will be in the Richland Cemetery in Carpenter, South Dakota at a later date. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Janice Marie Aughenbaugh was born March 29, 1939, in Carpenter, South Dakota to Arthur and Hazel (Grann) Boyd. Jan grew up in Carpenter and the family moved to Huron, SD when she was a freshman in high school, and she graduated from Huron High School in 1957. On June 26, 1957, Jan married Paul Aughenbaugh in Huron. After their marriage, Jan worked as a receptionist at St. John’s Hospital in Huron for a few years. In 1964, they moved to Watertown, SD and Jan worked for Roosevelt Elementary School, first as an aid for two years and then eight years as the school’s librarian, which was a job she was proud to have. Jan also worked at Loken’s Tax Service and Strong’s Flowers in Watertown. Her husband, Paul, retired in 1995 and they moved to Yankton in 1998 where they enjoyed their retirement years together. Jan and Paul were proud to be lifelong members of the First United Methodist Church. She started several church groups including Helping Hands and Betweeners in Watertown and a quilting group in Yankton. She served as the secretary, treasurer, and other offices for the United Methodist Women and also served on the funeral committee. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School and Bible School as well. Jan loved knitting, crocheting and quilting. She created so many quilts, afghans, and baby blankets for all of her family and they were all made by hand with so much love. Jan loved her family and will be greatly missed.
Jan is survived by her husband, Paul of Yankton; three sons: Vince (Linda) of Omaha, NE, Dan (Julie) of Rapid City, SD, and Chuck of Yankton; six grandchildren: Alex, Mandy and Andy Aughenbaugh, Lacy (Geordan) Roberts, Bianca (Josey) Sorenson, and Emily Aughenbaugh; seven great grandchildren: Julian, Georgie, Frankie, and Lucy Roberts, Silas and Erin Sorenson, and Kennedy Swanson; four brothers and sisters: Joyce Tschetter of Sioux Falls, SD, Jim (Jo) Boyd of Loveland, CO, Denny (Joan) Boyd of Hartford, SD, and Rod Boyd of Huron, SD; and many nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ardella (Delbert) Hofer; and two infant siblings, Grenard and Phyllis Boyd.
Commented