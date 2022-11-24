Robert Pudwill

Robert Pudwill, 86, of Springfield died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.

Visitation will be Friday at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., with Pastor Cody Raak officiating.