Robert Pudwill, 86, of Springfield died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Visitation will be Friday at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m., with Pastor Cody Raak officiating.
Funeral services are 2 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Avon with Pastor Bill Van Gerpen officiating. Burial is in the First Baptist Cemetery, rural Avon. The funeral will be livestreamed on the First Baptist Church Avon, SD, YouTube page.
Peters Funeral Home in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Lee Pudwill was born December 5, 1935, in rural Avon, the son of Ewald and Dorothy (Oorlog) Pudwill. He died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls.
Bob graduated from Avon High School in 1953. He married Shirley Mudder on March 19, 1956, at the First Baptist Church in Avon. Bob served his country in the US Army from 1958 to 1960. Upon returning to Avon, they moved to a farm one mile east of Avon. Together they dairy farmed until 1994. They continued to farm together until Shirley passed away on January 10, 1998. Bob continued farming until health issues prevented him from farming in 2021.
Bob married Ilene Odens on November 27, 2005, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. He moved to Springfield and attended the Emmanuel Reformed Church with Ilene. Together they delivered senior meals and enjoyed many Friday night suppers along with a game of Dominos with a group of friends. They did some traveling and went on several bus tours. Bob and Ilene enjoyed attending many of the grandkid’s activities, going to concerts and listening to gospel music groups.
Bob accepted the Lord as his personal Savior on January 20, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Avon. He joined the church on February 3, 1952, and remained a faithful member until his passing. God was always first in Bob’s life. He was active in the church serving as a Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, and on the cemetery committee. Bob was a faithful servant delivering church bulletins to the elderly and shut-ins.
Bob also served the community on the FSA County Committee and the Scotland Creamery Board. He was a very faithful blood donor and donated over 11 gallons through the years.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Ilene Odens Pudwill of Springfield; daughter Paula (Daryl) Wieting of Milbank; son Paul (Brenda) Pudwill of Avon; three grandchildren: Rebecca (Dan) Severson, Cody (Chelsea) Namminga and Landon Pudwill; four stepsons: Jan (Sue) Odens, Craig (Ruth) Odens, Brad (Vicki) Odens and Russ (Linda) Odens; six-step-grandchildren; eight step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Alma Pudwill of West Covina, CA; brother Larry (Leatta) Pudwill of Avon; brother-in-law Alvin (Betty) Mudder of Freeman; sister-in-law Adella (Mudder) Massey of Avon; special Army buddy Everett Smith; and many relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his daughter Pamela in 1969; wife Shirley in 1998; parents and brother, Clayton.
