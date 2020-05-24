DeLaine M. Kuestermeyer, 95, of Yankton died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton.
DeLaine M. Kuestermeyer, 95, of Yankton died Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House, Yankton.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented