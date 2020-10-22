Blair Gordon Peterson, Westminster, Colo., formerly of Centerville, S.D. and a graduate of Yankton High School, passed away Sept. 20, 2020.
Blair, the son of Arvid and Adelle Peterson, was born March 6, 1952, in Centerville, S.D. Blair spent most of his life in Colorado. Blair was a Senior Engineer Technician for GeoCal in Centennial, Colo.
Blair is survived by his wife of five years, Darlene Nysven Peterson; sister Laurie (Ken) Pribbeno, Littleton; and their children, Loren and Dane; brother Brian (Renie) Peterson, Aurora, and their children, Kyle and Gregory; aunt and uncle Arnold and Betty Peterson, Longmont; step-children Jodi (Robbie) Hlavka and their children Kelsey and Nathaniel, Casper, WY.
Blair as preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Adelle Peterson; brother Bruce Peterson and sister-in-law Dorothy Peterson, Yankton S.D.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 23, 2020
