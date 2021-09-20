Kermit Lewis Knutson, age 77, of Irene, SD, died on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene, SD.
Visitation will be Monday September 20, from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Hansen Funeral Home, Irene.
Kermit was born to Elwyn “Bud” and Elvera Knutson on February 27, 1944 on their family farm in Centerville, SD. Kermit graduated from Irene High School in 1963.
Kermit met the love of his life, Arnetta (Drugley), while still in high school. They married on March 31, 1964 at the Meldal Lutheran Church. From this marriage, they had three kids: Debra, Paul and Jeffrey. They farmed around the Irene and Gayville area before moving to Paullina, Iowa where he managed the Freed Feed Lot for 5 years. Kermit and Arnetta then moved the family to Kennedy, MN to manage Seitzinger Storage. After many years there, Kermit was hired to start up a new Friesen bulk bin manufacturing site in Storm Lake, Iowa in 1988. Kermit continued his agriculture sales with Norm’s Livestock Supply in Storm Lake, Iowa before “retiring” and starting Knutson Sales with his sons, Paul and Jeffrey. Kermit was known by many as one of the greatest salesman around, many say he could sell ice to an Eskimo.
Although Kermit loved his job in sales, family was number 1 to him. He was a hands-on dad, teaching his kids many different skills. Kermit loved when the Grandkids and Great-Grandkids would come around to visit. He was a brave man that took all 4 grandkids on a trip to Texas and to the Gulf of Mexico, that is a memory they will never forget.
Kermit was baptized into the Lutheran Church and was a strong Christian. Kermit is survived by his wife Arnetta of Irene, SD; (Daughter) Debra and Bill Horn of Yankton, SD; (Son) Paul and Robin Knutson of Storm Lake, IA; (Grandkids) Mathew and Ashlee Horn of Sioux Falls, SD, Casey and Katie Horn of Yankton, SD, Logan Borchardt of Alta, IA, and Jordyn and Brandon Iehl of Alta, IA; (Great-Grandkids) Macen Murray, Abel Horn, Rose Horn, and Julian Iehl; (Sisters) Arlene Zoeller, Bonnie Seitzinger, and Micy and Cliff Highstreet; (brother-in-law) Gary and Susan Drugley, (sister-in-law) Brenda Drugley; and many nieces and nephews.
Kermit was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Knutson; his parents Elwyn “Bud” and Elvera Knutson; his in-laws Arnold and Ruth Drugley; his sisters Darlene Lovejoy and Ginny Christensen; brothers-in-law Frank Seitzinger and Ardell Lovejoy.
Pallbearers are Mathew Horn, Casey Horn, Logan Borchardt, Jordyn Iehl, Mike Lovejoy, Mark Eleeson, Ellie Highstreet and Jason Seitzinger.
Honorary Pallbearers are Macen Murray, Abel Horn, Rose Horn and Julian Iehl.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 21, 2021
