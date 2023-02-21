Denise Stevens, age 67, of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial is 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion No. 128 and the American Legion Riders. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church with a rosary at 11:30 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers are Luke, Jake, Chad, Brian, Isaac and Jack Stevens.
Denise was born April 21, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, to Walter and Eleanor (DeRock) Malleck. She grew up in Chicago where she graduated from Taft High School in 1973. Denise then enlisted in the United States Air Force. She was primarily stationed at Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY, working with the Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Program. She met Michael Stevens, who was also stationed there, and they were later married on August 14, 1976, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. Denise was honorably discharged in 1978. They moved to a house on the corner of Hwy 81 and Hwy 12 near Crofton and have lived there ever since. Denise worked for Alumax in Yankton, SD, for a few years and then spent 35 years working in the credit department at the First National Bank Card Center in Yankton, retiring in January of 2020.
Denise loved traveling and riding her motorcycle with her husband, Mike. She loved the Chicago Cubs and always looked forward to going to Wrigley Field. Denise loved to go shopping and had a pretty extensive shoe collection. She was involved in the Ladies Guild at church along with the Christian Mothers. Denise was the President of the Blue Ribbon Committee for Cedar Catholic and served on numerous school boards and other committees for the Catholic School System. Her family was the most important part of her life and she absolutely adored her six grandsons. She loved baking, cooking and playing card games with them. Denise was so caring and so generous and always willing to help someone in need. She will be greatly missed.
Denise is survived by her husband, Mike Stevens of Crofton; two sons: John Stevens of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Justin (Michelle) Stevens of Broomfield, CO; six grandsons: Michael and Nolan Stevens, Tyler, Trevor, Tanner and Mason Stevens; three brothers and sisters: James Malleck of Rockford, IL, Linda McNally of Chicago, and Deborah (Sam) Yousif of Northport, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
Denise was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Michael.
