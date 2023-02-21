Denise Stevens
Courtesy Photo

Denise Stevens, age 67, of Crofton, Nebraska, died on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer.

Mass of Christian Burial is 12:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance, Nebraska, with Reverend Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will in the St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Constance with military honors provided by the Crofton American Legion No. 128 and the American Legion Riders. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the church with a rosary at 11:30 a.m.