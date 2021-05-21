Jerry D. Nelsen, 65 of Viborg, passed away on May 19, 2021 at the Sanford USD Medical Center.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at JP Denmark Lodge, Viborg.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021 at Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be put in a scholarship in memory of Jerry.
Jerry was born January 23, 1956, in Viborg, South Dakota, the son of Donald M. Nelsen and MaryLin Mae (Munson) Nelsen.
Jerry graduated from Viborg High School in 1974 where he was very involved with FFA and land judging. After high school he farmed full-time with his Dad west of Viborg until 1997 in which Don unexpectedly passed and his son’s joined the operation.
In 1975 he married Linda Heirigs and settled on the Lars Christensen farm 5 miles west of Viborg. During this union they were blessed with three children, Scott, Chad, and Karen.
As a 3rd generation farmer, he deeply loved the land. He was incredibly knowledgeable about markets, livestock, chemicals, seed, machinery, was a skilled mechanic and so much more. Though most of his land was in the Viborg area, he got involved in custom farming which took him across the country to combine, bale and haul hay. He had always wanted to have a combine crew that started in Texas and went to the Canadian border.
In 1989 he married Marcia Beckman and this past December celebrated 31 years of marriage. Jerry’s 3 children reside in the area and have blessed them with 9 grandchildren.
Jerry was a fun-loving man with a quirky sense of humor and an infectious laugh. He loved people and enjoyed getting together. Jerry had a way in which he would strike up a conversation with anyone, and within minutes you would have either have several things in common or know the same 3 people.
Another love of his was cooking and he enjoyed putting together meals and social events where he could again be with family and friends. Time was also spent snowmobiling and 4 wheeling when time away from the farm allowed. He was a supporter of the high school FFA program and was an Agripro seed dealer.
In addition to the death of his parents and grandparents he was predeceased by 3 infant siblings Donna Lynn, Douglas Mark, and Jeffrey Lynn.
Surviving him are his wife, Marcia; his son Scott, wife Jennifer and their three children: Emma, Gavin and Zaia. His son Chad and wife Jamie and their 4 children: Camden, Maguire, Crew and Merritt and his daughter Karen and husband Sam Howard and 2 children: GraceLin and Braden Bjordal.
