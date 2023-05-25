Tina Marie Gratzfeld, age 35 of Yankton, SD, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at her residence after a lifelong battle with diabetes.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton with Deacon Jack Dahlseid officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Tina Gratzfeld was born on May 27, 1987, to Dave and Barb Gratzfeld in Yankton, SD. She joined two brothers and two sisters at home.
Tina enjoyed spending time with family and friends growing up. Going on various charity poker runs and helping her friends and family anytime she could.
On May 26, 1998, Tina’s little bestie was born, Ashtyn Sara, born to Tracy and Matt. They would become great friends for life. After Ashtyn, 13 nieces and nephews came into Tina’s life and they were the light of her life until July 7, 2010, when Tina’s daughter, Payton Ray, was born. She was Tina’s whole world, her dolly and best friend.
Tina attended Yankton Public Schools and graduated in 2005. Tina spent her career working in health care, and prior to her death was co-owner of F&A Tattoo Shop in Yankton.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter Payton; parents, Dave and Barb Gratzfeld; siblings Eric (Alisha) Gratzfeld, Tracy (Matt) Kleinschmit, Jenny Gratzfeld, Ryan (Steph) Gratzfeld; grandparents Joe and Sylvia Gratzfeld; aunt and uncle: Pam and Mike Giggee; three cousins: John Giggee, Michelle Stewart and Leah Whitwood; fourteen nieces and nephews: Ashtyn (Braden), Branden, Cody, Abby (Chase), Caitlyn, Landon, Tanner, Macy Kleinschmit, Davian, Tori Gunderson, Aiden, Zoey, Kayne and Ledger Gratzfeld.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Phil and Edith Meek, uncles Daniel and Joey Gratzfeld, and a cousin, Josh Gratzfeld.
