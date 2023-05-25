Tina Gratzfeld
Courtesy Photo

Tina Marie Gratzfeld, age 35 of Yankton, SD, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at her residence after a lifelong battle with diabetes.  

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home in Yankton with Deacon Jack Dahlseid officiating. Visitation will be from noon-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.