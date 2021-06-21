Virgil Munkvold, 73, of Viborg passed away on June 20th at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 26th at 10:30 am at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church of rural Irene.
Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday June 25th at the Walter’s Funeral Home in Freeman.
Virgil is survived by his wife Pat of Viborg, son Marcus (Stephanie) Munkvold of Elk Point, daughters Vicki (Mike) Dvorak of Scotland and Nancy (Corey) Hlavac of Irene, 9 grandchildren, 2 brothers and 3 sisters.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 22, 2021
