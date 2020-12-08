Diane C. Bonertz, age 57 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will, be 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, livestreaming of Diane’s services can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences may be sent at www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
Diane was the eighth of 8 children born to Ralph T. “Pete” and Laurentia (Keiser) Bonertz in Yankton, SD, on February 10, 1963. She graduated from Yankton High School class of 1981 and the University of South Dakota in 1985 with a BA in Criminal Justice. Her professional life took her from California to Salt Lake City to Madison, WI until joining Woods Fuller Schultz & Smith in Sioux Falls, SD, as a paralegal for most of her working career.
A huge Green Bay Packers fan, a great lover of reading books, an enthusiastic square dancer were some of her favorite activities but, most importantly, she cherished her extended family of all her nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, as well as the step nieces and nephews. She prided herself in remembering all their names and families. Her philosophy to life was to live simply and to cherish the moments with family and friends.
Our family has been blessed with Diane’s presence for many more years than we expected since her cancer diagnosis in 2009. She confronted this journey with a positive attitude and with unwavering determination.
Diane is survived by her siblings, Terry (Karen) Bonertz from Eden Prairie, MN, Keith (Rossi) Bonertz from Spokane, WA, Kevin (Jessica) Bonertz from Sandy, UT, Pamela (Mark) Sechser from Sioux Falls, SD, Beverly (Jerome) Mueller from Saint Helena, NE, Lynne Bonertz from Lincoln, NE and Dale Bonertz from Fort Collins, CO.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 9, 2020
