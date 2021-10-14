Blake Bartels Oct 14, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Blake Bartels, 39, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Bloomfield, Nebraska.Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Registered Nurse - SANTEE HEALTH & WELLNESS CENTER Oct 13, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Native Ranked Among ‘Brilliant 10’ ResearchersYankton Man Faces Child Pornography Charges‘The Plan Was To Fight’YMC Appoints New ExecutivesYankton Residents Claim $2 Million Powerball PrizeDr. Robert NeumayrMan Dies In Knox County Fatal AccidentSusan LauckDr. Robert NeumayrDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedFlu Vaccine Is Still A Vital Weapons (50)Letter: Up Your Game (33)Letter: Our Virus Approach Is Broken (32)Letter: Time To Clean House (31)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (29)Was Riverboat Days A Super-Spreader? (20)Letter: A Confusing Situation (14)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)Letter: A Code To Live By (13)Seeking Input On Changing Standards (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Retired YHS Teacher Talks About Social Studies Standards Controversy (4)In Yankton, Rhoden Calls For Unity In The GOP (4)Letter: It’s A Miracle (4)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)Letter: This Needs Addressing! (3)Letter: Rails To Trails? (3)Exhuming The Past (2)Real American Beef: Label It (2)Letter: Jesus Died For That Person, Too (2)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (1)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (1)IRS Reporting Proposal Little More Than A Hunting Exercise (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)One Killed In Hutchinson County Crash Sunday (1)City, DOT Officials Discuss The Fate Of Meridian Bridge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
