Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Christensen, age 92 of Yankton, SD passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.
Visitations will begin at noon and continue until service times on Sunday afternoon at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD where condolences may be shared at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
My name is Patricia Ann McAtee Christensen. Born December 23rd, 1929, in Bryant, South Dakota. The first daughter of eight children born to Frank and Dorothy McAtee. I met my soulmate, Pal Christensen in Custer, South Dakota and we fell in love and married on October 17th, 1947. We moved to Yankton shortly after we were married and lived above Pal’s parents, Frances and A.B. We started our family with Dave, Todd and Gail. In 1952, we moved to 1617 Mulberry and in those seven years Beth, Bruce and Tom joined our little family. We needed a larger house so we moved to 300 East 15th St and had Jane Bill and Dawn. I lived in this home for 40 years. We then moved to a smaller home at 1202 Pine St.
I have 29 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. My life was dedicated to being a mother and my world revolved around my children. I belonged to the Catholic Church, PEO and Benedictine Oblates. I loved activities that involved my family and friends. Pal and I loved to travel and went to many places in the United States as well as Switzerland, Paris and Ireland. I always loved learning and every trip was an adventure and an education. Pal and I loved to dance and our dance lasted 68 years. The person I admired most was my beloved mother, Dorothy McAtee. She had an amazing life force and was a wonderful role model.
Our mother led her life with love, kindness, patience (a necessity!), tolerance and forgiveness. She was incredibly beautiful, inside and out, from youth to 92 years of age. Being with her family fed her soul. Pat possessed a quiet wisdom and always had a book at hand -- reading gave her solace, but she also loved watching sports. Babies were a passion for Pat and her greatest joy was holding her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Holidays and big dinners with family gave her so much joy. Mom was an inspiration and beacon to us all with her love and quiet wisdom and what a legacy!
Patricia Ann Christensen transitioned on Wednesday September 13, 2022 and is survived by her 9 Children and 29 Grandchildren — David (Jeanne) Christensen, Todd (Pamela) Christensen, Gail Morrison, Beth (Butch) Hanson, Bruce Christensen, Tom ( Loretta) Christensen, Jane Wuestewald (Pat), Bill (Andrea) Christensen and Dawn (Doug) Pesicka — Grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Anne, Michael, Josh, Austin, Bree, Brook, Michael, Tanner, Todd, Mitch, Kyle, Taylor, Carson, Anna, Kristen, Jacob, Jade, Grace, Emma, Ryan, Ross, Michaela, Hunter, Ashlyn, Sam, Tate and Nealy as well as 24 Great Grandchildren. Brothers Michael (Audrey) McAtee, Penny McAtee Slezak and Bill (Elaine) McAtee and Sister-in Law MaryJane Zavadil.
She was preceded by Marvin ‘Pal’ Christensen, Parents Pat and Dorothy McAtee, Frances and A.B. Chistensen, Brothers Gary McAtee (Marlyn) Johnny McAtee and Doug McAtee (MaryAnn) and Sister Jan Gordon, (Al & Al) and Gerald Zavadil. RIP Dear Mother!!!
The Family would like to thank the Avera Majestic Bluffs nurses and staff that looked after our Mother with such love and care.
In lieu of flowers any donations directed to: Yankton High School Booster Club or The United Way of Greater Yankton.
Commented