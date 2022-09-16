Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Christensen, age 92 of Yankton, SD passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Chapel, Yankton, SD with Rev. Thi Pham officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will take place at a later date.