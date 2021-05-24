Kathleen “Kathy” Willcuts, age 85, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Wakonda Heritage Manor in Wakonda, South Dakota.
A Memorial Mass is 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday at the church and a rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Amberlee, Nathan and Trenton Mueller.
Kathleen was born on December 11, 1935 in Sioux City, Iowa to Harry and Dorothy (Forsberg) Finnegan. She grew up in Sioux City and graduated from East High School in 1954. On June 2, 1956, Kathy married Marvin LaFleur and lived in Jefferson, South Dakota. After her divorce in 1974, she moved to Yankton and worked at the Gurney Hotel Coffee Shop for a few years. Kathy then worked in the snack shop at the Human Services Center. On May 25, 1977, she married Robert Willcuts in Yankton and worked as a nurse’s aide for several different nursing homes in the area. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and did lots of volunteer work planting flowers and decorating the church. Kathy also taught Vacation Bible School and was active with the Family Program. She was a member of the Oblates of Sacred Heart Monastery. Kathy always enjoyed reading and doing needlework.
Kathy is survived by five step children: Steven (Brenda) Willcuts of Yankton, Donna (John) Condell of Yankton, Linda (Art) Medeck of Coon Rapids, MN, Robert Willcuts of Crescent, IA, and James (Dee) Willcuts of Utah; 11 step grandchildren; 23 step great grandchildren; 5 step great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Carl Carlson of Eldora, IA; four nieces and nephews: Karen (Ken) Miller, Randy (Mary Carol) Carlson, Kelly (Jeff) Marland, and Kathy Carlson; and great nieces and nephews; special friends, Cindy Sorensen and her son, Richard Sorensen of Wakonda; and all her friends and the staff at Wakonda Heritage Manor who took excellent care of her throughout the years.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Willcuts on September 17, 2003; sister, Maureen Carlson; and a sister in infancy.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 25, 2021
Commented