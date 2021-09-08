Karyn Konfrst, age 78 of Yankton, passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visit www.goglinfh.com
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 11, at Goglin Funeral Home in Yankton.
Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. There will be no burial.
Karyn Jo Monfore was born August 31, 1942, at Yankton, South Dakota to John and Florence (Kerr) Monfore. She graduated from High School in Tyndall, South Dakota in 1960. On Jun 12, 1960, she married Frank Konfrst at Tyndall. They made their home on the farm north of Avon where they worked alongside each other. Together they had four children. Karyn later worked at the vet clinic in Avon and then worked as a CNA at the nursing home in Wagner and then in Tyndall before retiring. During retirement, Karyn enjoyed fishing with her husband, Frank.
Karyn loved to embroider and made many beautiful quilts, T-shirts and jackets. She liked to play cards and marbles with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading in her spare time. Karyn liked to bake and made many tasty things, especially kolaches and cinnamon raisin bread. She also loved flowers, especially roses. Karyn was a very caring person with a heart of gold and would do anything for you. She was a people person and loved to visit. It seemed like when you went shopping with her, she always ran into someone she knew. Karyn loved her dogs, Tooters and Max.
Family was important to Karyn, she always loved to hear what her grandkids were doing and she loved hearing about her great-grandkids and liked to hear about all the antics they were up to.
Grateful for having shared in her life are her four children, Karla (Duane) Tucker of Yankton, Gene Konfrst of Avon, Eryn (Donnie Joe) Stadler of Kimball and Frank John (Shelley) Konfrst of Parkston; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her brother John (Linda) Monfore of Klamath Falls, Oregon; a niece; a nephew; and two dogs, Tooters and Max.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank and her parents, John and Florence.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 9, 2021
