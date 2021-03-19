Funeral services for Leonard Heth, 72, of Wagner were 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Greenwood Community Center in Greenwood, with military honors.
Wake services were Saturday and Sunday at the Community Center.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner was in charge of arrangements.
Master Sgt. Leonard Heth was born in Wagner, SD on February 11, 1949, the son of Basil Heth Sr. and Mildred Blacksmith. He died Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his home in rural Wagner.
His lifetime accomplishments include serving 21 years in the US Army, Special Forces, Green Beret, and served in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his son Christopher Heth of Boise, ID; two daughters: Melissa Heth of ND and Lynette Heth of Wagner; many grandchildren and his siblings.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 20, 2021
Commented