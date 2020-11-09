Due to current health concerns, private funeral services for Clifton Berndt, 91, of Avon will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Danzig Baptist Church, rural Avon. The service will be streamed at facebook.com/danzigbaptistchurch
Burial is in the church cemetery. Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.
Clifton Morse Berndt was born in rural Avon on January 3, 1929, the son of John and Edith (Pritzkau) Berndt. He died Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall.
Clifton attended country school and one year of high school. He married Verna Winter on August 21, 1949 at Parkston. Together they farmed northeast of Avon. He fed and finished cattle. Clifton was also a Golden Harvest dealer.
Clifton was a member of the Danzig Baptist Church since 1950. He also served on the board of the Cattlemen’s Association and the Smith School Board.
Clifton will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing, tractor pulling events, old fashioned school picnics and Christmas programs.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Verna of Avon, five children: Gwenda (James) Greenfield of Dante, Jarold Berndt of Parkston, Roger (Carol) Berndt of Avon, Juliane Jensen of Tyndall, and Aaron (Teresa) Berndt of Tripp; 11 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters Sophia Winckler of Tyndall and Thelma Lind of Vermillion; brother-in-law Donald (Gloria) Winter of Parkston; sister-in-law Eldora Winter of Parkston; and several nieces and nephews.
Clifton was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arnold, sister Mary Ann Kloucek, sister-in-law Lovern Berndt, brothers-in-law: Arnet Winter, Clement Kloucek, Richard Lind and Bernard Winckler.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 10, 2020
