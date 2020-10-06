Funeral services for Lila June Vanderlei, 89, of Springfield are 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation will be at the church on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Lila June Vanderlei was born June 6, 1931 to John and Henrietta (Schipper) DeVelder in rural Douglas County. She died Sunday October 4, 2020 at Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton, SD, having attained the age of 89 years, 3 months and 28 days.
Except for one year when her family lived in Bellflower, CA, Lila attended a country school near Corsica, SD. On January 25, 1955 at her parent’s home, Lila married the love of her life Clarence B. Vanderlei. She and Clarence lived in Douglas County for four years before moving to his parent’s farm near Springfield. Together they farmed and raised their family there before moving to the Springfield Assisted Living Center in April of 2018.
Lila’s passion was helping Clarence on the farm and raising their three sons, Leon, Larry and Lowell. She was a faithful member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church and Women’s Guild. She enjoyed gardening, canning and baking bread for her family. Harvest was one of her favorite times of the year. She helped Clarence combine, often running it, and in later years rode many hours in the buddy seat watching the grain flow into the bin. She also could be found playing pinochle with her grandchildren and teaching them to bake cookies and raised donuts. A tradition was popcorn balls made for them on Halloween. She also found time to embroidery many towels and pillowcases.
Lila is survived by her husband Clarence of Springfield and sons Leon (Sherry) Vanderlei, Larry (Janice) Vanderlei, Lowell (Alice) Vanderlei all of Springfield; sisters Geraldine(Clarence) Buck of Mitchell, Marge DeJong of Avon; and brother Harley (Joan) DeVelder of Harrison; seven grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Willis DeJong.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 7, 2020
