Maurice Edwin Nelson, 86, of Gayville, South Dakota passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sanford Vermillion Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Trinity Danish Cemetery in Gayville with military honors conducted by Ernest Bowyer Post 791.
Maurice was born on July 8, 1933 in Yankton, South Dakota, the son of Melvin and Viola (Hoffman) Nelson. He grew up in Yankton County and graduated from Gayville High School in 1951.
He enlisted in United States Army in 1953 serving in the Korean War from 1953-1955. He was stationed in Korea, Japan, and Hawaii during the Korean War and was discharged in 1955. He was a very proud veteran serving his country, and always had a story to tell.
He married the love of his life, Eleanor J. Sorensen on January 8, 1960 in Vermillion. They were blessed spending 60 years together. He would agree that his biggest accomplishment in life was getting married to Eleanor. It was a rarity to see one without the other for the past 60 years. Their love for one another was unwavering all the way to the end. In card terminology, he “shot the moon” in life, and won.
He farmed in Yankton County for many years and enjoyed raising livestock. He kept himself occupied at all times by driving around the timber looking for wildlife. When his friends would come down to visit, he always made time for them no matter what was going on. He had a love for music, and always had a dollar for the jukebox. If Johnny Cash or Charlie Pride song was played, there usually was singing involved. He also loved playing cards, and often would say “can’t win if you don’t bid” and often would shoot the moon in pitch whether he had the deuce or not. Maurice loved eating his sweets and talking about American history. You see, he enjoyed life to the fullest.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Eleanor, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Viola Nelson, his two sisters, Eileen Hohenstein, and Dorothy Petersen.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Danish Cemetery.
Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 2, 2020
Commented