Delores J. Anderson, daughter of Harold and Ellen Holzbauer, was born in Wagner, SD, on January 30, 1940, and died peacefully at Majestic Bluffs nursing home in Yankton, SD, on November 13, 2021.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, Wagner, at a later date.
She attended school at St. Wenceslaus in Tabor, SD, and graduated from Wagner High School in 1958. After high school, Delores worked at the Marty Indian School in Marty, SD, and proceeded to work as a bookkeeper for several years.
Delores married the love of her life, Marvin Anderson, on August 15, 1968. Together, they had one son, Eric, in 1969. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Avery, Kamry, and Sutton, in addition to the nine grandchildren that she gained through marriage.
She loved gardening, crocheting, painting, and reading. Delores also loved a good western movie on the television and Elvis on the record player. Her sweet tooth and love for cookies affectionately earned her the title of “Cookie Monster” from Marvin.
Delores is survived by her husband, Marvin Anderson of Mission Hill, SD; her son, Eric (Heather) Anderson of Yankton, SD; two sisters: Shirley (Dale) Weber of Salem, SD and Jan (Jerry) Bobier of South Sioux City, NE; three stepchildren, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Delores is preceded in death by her parents.
The family requests that any memorial donations be sent to the Marty Indian School in Marty, SD.
Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com, is honored to serve the family of Delores J. Anderson.
