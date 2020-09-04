Mary Ann Vanecek, 89, of Higginsville, Missouri, and formerly of Tabor, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Meyer Care Center, Higginsville.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be in the ZCBJ Cemetery, Tabor.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Those planning on attending the service are requested to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing requirements. Her services may be view via live streaming at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
The Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, is assisting with the service details.
Commented