Jason Henry Teusink, born June 9, 1970 in Yankton, SD, passed away Monday, May 10, 2021.
He was the son of James H. Teusink and Yvonne Crowley Paulson.
Jason attended elementary schools in Yankton and Douglas High School in Aberdeen. He graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen with a teaching degree. Jason taught elementary school for many years in Pearblosson, CA. Every year he took his class to Catalina Island for their year-end school trip. His kids loved him and called him Mr. Toy–sink! Jason retired from teaching in 2020 and moved back to SD. At the time of his death he was living in Box Elder.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ginny, his father, grandparents Harold and Evy Teusink and Henry and Beulah Crowley all of Yankton.
Survivors include his mother Yvonne Paulson and step-dad John of Rapid City, sisters, Annette (Derold) Bledsoe of Oral and Michelle Youngblood of Rapid City, Patricia Teusink step mom, Tricia Walberg step sister and David Black Cloud step brother, all of Pocatello, Idaho, and many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
A remembrance is being held in Sturgis at the Black Hills Funeral Home and Crematory Friday, May 14, 2021.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 14, 2021
