Roy Voracek, age 95, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, with Reverend Levi Willms officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, with military honors provided by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post No. 791.
Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Pallbearers are Roy’s grandchildren.
Roy Voracek was born on December 1, 1925, to Joseph and Tillie (Simek) Voracek. He grew up on the family farm near Tyndall, South Dakota. He joined the United States Army and served his country during World War II in Luzon and Japan. He worked for Cimpl Packing Company for over 30 years and following retirement, he enjoyed working part time for First National Bank. After he married Phyllis Wedmore on March 10, 1956, they made their home in Yankton where they raised their family.
Roy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and a former member of the VFW. He was very active in the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts and enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, carpentry and camping at Lewis & Clark Lake and in the Black Hills.
Survivors include his five children: Kris (Steve) Christianson of Lincoln, Nebraska; Jeff (Susan) Voracek of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Kelly (Joe) Sparks of Yankton, South Dakota; Jana Voracek (Deb Eastman) of Lincoln; and Jason (Meghan) Voracek of Marysville, Kansas; 12 grandchildren: Tyler (Amanda) Christianson, Sara (Cole) Neibauer, Andrew (Brandi) Sparks, Amanda (Dan) Troxell, Alec (Madeline) Voracek, Kate Voracek, Avery and Sawyer Eastman and Roland, Ayn, Emil and Ira Voracek; and four great-grandchildren: Alanna, Gray, Kennedy and Riggs Sparks.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents; sister, Lorraine Ranek; and brother, William Voracek.
A special thank you to the staff at Avera Sister James Care Center, Dakota Wing, for the exceptional care given to Roy.
