Esther Lorraine Hybertson, 89, died December 7, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home.
Esther was born November 26, 1931 in Yankton, SD to Ina and Charles Duncan.
Esther married Ira Ward Sherman November 4, 1948. Esther and Ira farmed near Wakonda until they purchased a café in Wakonda. They ran the E & I Café together for 24 years. Ira passed away in 1973 and Esther continued to run the café until 1982.
On November 1, 1980, Esther married Delmer Hybertson and moved to Centerville. Delmer and Esther ran Hybertson Construction where Esther also had an upholstery store. Esther and Delmer were able to have many trips around the country where they enjoyed collecting many antiques. Delmer passed away in 1998. Esther moved into town in Centerville where she was able to retire and spend more time with her friends and family.
Esther was a member of the Wakonda and Centerville Garden Clubs, Centerville and Viborg Red Hats, American Legion, the Eastern Star, United Methodist Church in Wakonda and the Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville. The Wakonda American Legion had presented Esther with a 63-year member blanket. Esther enjoyed all of her volunteer work and was always the first to volunteer when there was a need for help.
In 2010, Esther moved to Viborg to the Pioneer Memorial Villa. She enjoyed her Villa friends and loved helping serve the meals and decorating for holidays. In 2013 Esther was awarded the Community Volunteer of the Year in Viborg.
Esther loved all of her family and friends. She loved helping people and making soup for her friends and family. She was blessed with many friends and was able to call Centerville, Viborg and Wakonda all her home.
Preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s Ira Sherman and Delmer Hybertson, her sister Lucille Auch, Brothers, Francis, Earl, Richard, Leo and Paul Duncan.
Esther is survived by Virginia and Torrey Mullinix of Wakonda, Sharon and Tom Christensen of Sioux Falls, June and Harold Holoch of Vermillion, Ira and Rhonda Sherman of Tea. Esther is also survived by her nine grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and many special friends.
The family is planning a private service.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Pioneer Memorial for all the love, care and support that Esther was given over the years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Wakonda United Methodist Church or the Union Cemetery Mowing Account at First Premier Bank, P.O. Box 326, Wakonda, SD 57073.
For obituary and online condolences, visit hansenfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 9, 2020
