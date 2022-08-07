Margie Stengle Aug 7, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Margie P. Stengle, 99, of Yankton, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.No local services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated Aug 5, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Part-Time Custodial Maintenance Workers - Lewis & Clark Recreation Area Aug 6, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUpdate 10:32 a.m.: Arrest Made In Laurel Deaths1 Person Arrested In Laurel KillingsDowngrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are PlummetingUpdate 4:47 p.m.: Four People Dead In Laurel Incidents; Foul Play SuspectedCity Dispensaries Prep For OpeningJane SedlacekUpdate: Clayton WittmeierDeloris KubalDaily Record: ArrestsUpdate 4:43 p.m.: Small Blaze At Middle School Results In Water Damage Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (84)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (59)Letter: Out Of Control (37)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (35)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: Pro-Life State? (18)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (9)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (9)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Letter: Looming Disruption (3)Letter: ‘Real’ Chislic (2)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Summit League Announces 2022-23 Basketball Schedule (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented