Ellen Pudwill

Ellen Pudwill, 84, formerly of Tea, most recently of Mitchell and Springfield, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Friedensburg Bible Church, rural Avon. Burial is in Friedensburg Cemetery. Visitation will be the hour prior to services.