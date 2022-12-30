BRITTON — The funeral service for Pauline Nelson will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church in Britton. Dr. Lance Griese will officiate, and a burial will take place in the spring.
Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pauline Elizabeth Braucher was born June 25, 1929, to Lyle (Snyder) and Henry Braucher on their rural farm near Berthold, North Dakota. Six weeks after Lyle gave birth, she died of complications of childbirth. Prior to her death, she and Henry had agreed that Lyle’s sister, Mary, and her husband, August Berglund, should raise the baby along with their daughter, Barbara. Henry requested that the Berglunds not change her name. Shortly thereafter, the Berglund family moved to Britton, South Dakota, where August was manager of the new JCPenney store. The Berglund family remained close with Henry, visiting many times during Pauline’s early years. When Henry remarried, there were thoughts of Pauline moving back with him, but she was so homesick Henry decided she should stay with the Berglunds.
Pauline spent her childhood in Britton. She was an active participant in school activities as a cheerleader, majorette for the band, and in drama activities. Pauline worked her summers as a lifeguard and several years in the Strand Theater as an usher and always loved the movies. She graduated from Britton High School with honors in 1947. Pauline attended a 6-week teacher training course at Northern State College, Aberdeen, SD, and returned to Britton to teach in a country one-room schoolhouse for one year. Pauline always dreamed of being a doctor, but the funds were not available for medical school. She moved to Rochester, MN, for nurses’ training at Kahler Hospital School of Nursing. She graduated in 1951 and returned to Britton to work in the hospital. She served as a surgical nurse for many years assisting with all kinds of operations.
On October 24, 1954, Pauline married Markwood D. Nelson. They made their home on the Nelson family farm near Kidder, SD. They raised 6 children on the farm and enjoyed summer times at the family cabin on Roy Lake. Pauline was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church, Britton, sang in the church choir for over 50 years, and served as a Sunday school teacher, Presbyterian Women Moderator, and Elder. She was active as a 4-H leader for the Kidder Lads and Lassies helping the club win Club of the Year twice. Pauline was a 50 year plus member of the PEO Sisterhood serving in most of the offices. Other activities included extension club, community choirs, and the Britton Community Theater. Pauline was a 50 plus year survivor of breast cancer and volunteered for the American Cancer Society for many years.
Love of family was a constant in her life. Pauline was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She made it a priority to remember birthdays and anniversaries with a handwritten card and letter and was always interested in how everyone was doing. Many family members and friends were gifted with one of her beautiful handwork pieces in cross-stitch or hardanger. She loved to play family games and listen to Twins baseball on the radio. She was happiest at the lake cabin and when her family was gathered together. She was an optimist and positive inspiration.
Pauline E. Nelson, 93, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died peacefully in her sleep on December 26, 2022.
Preceding Pauline in death were her parents, Lyle and Henry Braucher, and Mary and August Berglund, sister, Barbara Franzen, her husband, Mark, of 48 years, and daughter-in-law, Katheryn Kurschat Nelson.
Survivors include her half-siblings, Joy (Jim) Olson, Velva, ND; Kay (Kenneth) Unhjem, Crosby, ND; Jim (Kathy) Braucher, Webster, MN, and her six children: Kristine (Arlin) Likness, Yankton, SD; Martha (Gregory) Brown, Malcolm, NE; Eric (Leah Garman), Manhattan, KS; Andrew (Beth), Hansville, WA; Elizabeth (Doug) Neuharth, Aberdeen, SD; and Daniel (Anette Safverblad), Harnosand, Sweden. Also surviving Pauline are 14 grandchildren: Jordan Likness, Maple Grove, MN, Kara Likness, Sioux Falls, SD, Kalli (Mike) Synek, Littleton, CO, Jase (Mariah) Likness, Sioux Falls, SD; Robin Nelson, Shawnee, KS, Jeff (Katie) Nelson, Manhattan, KS, Kelly Nelson, Shawnee, KS; Lauren Nelson, Hansville, WA, Alexander Nelson, Honolulu, HI; Andrea (Paul) Pitkin, Watertown, SD, Cully (Jackie) Neuharth, Bloomington, MN, Grayson Neuharth, Davenport, FL; Ebba Safverblad Nelson, Stockholm, Sweden, and August Safverblad Nelson, Gothenburg, Sweden; 7 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Kristine Likness, 1802 Douglas Ave., Yankton, SD 57078.
Memorials to the American Cancer Society.
An online guestbook and obituary are available at www.pricefuneralchapel.net.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 31, 2022
Commented