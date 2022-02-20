Cherilyn Mudder, 76, of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the First Baptist Church in Avon, with burial at First Baptist Cemetery and lunch to follow.

Visitation will be at the church from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a prayer service.

Peters Funeral Home of Avon is in charge of the arrangements.