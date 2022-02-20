Cherilyn Mudder Feb 20, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cherilyn Mudder, 76, of Avon, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the First Baptist Church in Avon, with burial at First Baptist Cemetery and lunch to follow. Visitation will be at the church from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a prayer service.Peters Funeral Home of Avon is in charge of the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated Feb 18, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Dentist Wanted - Family 1st Dental Feb 19, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAuthorities Search For Missing St. Helena ManUpdate: Body Of Missing St. Helena Man FoundUpdate: Arrest Made In Death Of Child In WagnerFormer County Commissioner Facing Misdemeanor ChargesTwo Killed In Cedar County Crash East Of CroftonRoadblock In SpringfieldDr. Frank MessnerLarry SchurmanYSD Takes Off Mask MandateMildred Gimbel Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (41)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: One Year Later (25)Letter: Saving Democracy (24)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (19)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (18)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (12)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)Letter: Women’s Health (6)YSD Takes Off Mask Mandate (4)Roadblock In Springfield (4)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented