SIOUX FALLS — Joel “Burf” Lee Burfeindt, age 61, passed away on Thursday February 10, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.
His family will be present to greet fiends for visitation on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls beginning at 5 p.m., followed by a Liturgical Wake Service and Holy Rosary at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at St. Michael Parish in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Columba Parish Cemetery in rural Irene. SD.
Please go to www.georgeboom.com for a more complete obituary and a link to view his services online.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Janel Burfeindt of Sioux Falls, SD; three children, Matthew (Rachel Wood) Burfeindt of Silver Springs, MD, Amanda (Brandon) Fey of Sioux Falls, SD and Jason Burfeindt of Watertown, SD; two grandchildren, Haven and Boston Fey; two sisters, Julie (Mike) Bame of Tyndall, SD and Candyce Burfeindt of Mitchell, SD; his mother-in-law, Mary Slowey of Yankton, SD; four sister-in-laws, Renae (Keith) Bauman of Yankton, SD, Anne (Mike) Skonhovd of Spencer, IA, Lisa (Jeff) Jahn of Corcoran, MN and Lori (Rick) Johnson of Crawfordsville, IN; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence “Smokey” and Dorothy Burfeindt; one sister, Angela Hill; and his father-in-law, Bob Slowey.
