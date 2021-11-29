Mildred Roth, 93, of Avon, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the Angelhause Assisted Living Center in Yankton.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Zion Lutheran Church in Avon.

Visitation will be a half-hour prior to services at the church. Burial is in the Grace Hill Cemetery in Tripp.

Peters Funeral Chapel in Avon is in charge of arrangements.