Donald Jacobsen Mar 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald Morris Jacobsen, 87, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington with Pastor Amanda Talley officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 16 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Production Positions - Walt's Homestyle Food 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton County Death In Controlled Burn InvestigatedFamily Ties2 Inmates Reported Missing From Yankton CenterDonald HopkinsCity Moves Forward With Development ProjectJeremy JohnsonDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaLake Andes Dispensary Breaks New GroundDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: ‘Infected’ (63)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: An Energy Update (8)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (7)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Refugees And Our History (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Decision 2022: Warren Aims For ‘Innovative Growth’ (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)The $1.5 Trillion Man (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented