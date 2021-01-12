Bill Sage, 59, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Updated: January 13, 2021 @ 5:31 am
