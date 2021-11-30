Janice “Jan” Gill, age 81, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. on December 17, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, with Reverend Thi Pham officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/Wintz Ray. Inurnment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on December 16 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with a rosary and vigil service at 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Ben Papstein, Dani Gill, Grant Gill and Dale Schiffern.
Jan was born July 13, 1940, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Sanford and Delpha (Fejfar) Learing. She grew up on a farm near Lesterville and attended school. On November 30, 1963, Jan married Daniel Gill Sr. They made their home in Yankton and Jan proudly raised her family. She also worked briefly at Gurney’s Seed and Nursery and ran a home daycare for a few years. Jan was a faithful member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and developed a strong faith throughout her life. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Yankton. Jan loved traveling and going for a drive. She loved reading, country music, and playing cards, especially pinochle. Jan always looked forward to the holidays and family gatherings. She loved her children and was most proud of her grandchildren.
Jan is survived by four children: Joe (Laura) Gill of Yankton, Lisa (Tom) Papstein of Yankton, Dan Gill II of Yankton, and Susie Gill of Brandon, SD; 11 grandchildren: Matt (Hilary) Getty, Kelli (Mike) McCrudden, Dani Gill, Fauna, Ben, and Aurora Papstein, Olivia Hudson, Grant and Jasmine Gill, Zack (Rhealyn) Haas, and Dale Schiffern; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, LeRoy (Ann) Learing of Sioux City, IA, and Gary (Pyong) Learing of Dallas, TX; sister, Susie (Ken) Harts of Liberty, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Delpha Learing; husband, Dan Gill Sr. on October 11, 2016; twin sister, Janet Learing; sister, Lois (John) McIntyre; brother, Tom Learing; and an infant brother, Joey Learing.
