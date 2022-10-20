Sharon Buechler
Courtesy Photo

Sharon Buechler, age 75 passed away Oakview Terrace Nursing Home, Freeman, SD.

Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Freeman, SD with Rev. Terry Makelin officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD at approximately 3:30 p.m.