Delores C. Bender, 90, of Menno died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Private family funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, with the Rev. Michael Hecht officiating. Burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno.
“Walk-through” visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno.
Livestreaming of her service may be viewed on: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those planning on attending the visitation will need to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
