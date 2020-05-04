Mark Francis Schmidt, 91 of Hartington, Nebraska, died unexpectedly at his residence Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington. There will be a private family viewing.
There will be a public viewing for Mark at church on Wednesday, without family present, from 8-9:15 a.m. The funeral will be limited to 100 people with face coverings being required. To watch a live stream of the funeral service, go to https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Commented