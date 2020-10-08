Francis “Frank” Lammers, age 94, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with military rites by the Hartington VFW Post #5283 and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 5:30 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Visitation will continue on Saturday morning, at church, one hour prior to services.
Face masks and social distancing are required at the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at https:www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Pallbearers are nephews Chuck Hirschman, Ron Hirschman, David Disher, David Lammers, Tom Lammers, and Todd Lammers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Hartington VFW Post #5283.
Francis Frederick was born on September 8, 1926 in Fordyce, Nebraska to Frederick and Winifred (Wieseler) Lammers. He grew up in Fordyce on the Lammers ranch and started working on the ranch at age 10. He attended elementary school in Fordyce and then graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1944. Frank worked as a farmer and truck driver until he enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving from 3/20/1945- 11/10/1946. Upon his honorable discharge he began working for the Corps of Engineers building dams, which Gavins Point Dam was one of them. He married Margaret Katherine Dreesen on June 12, 1951 in Constance, Nebraska. He and Margaret lived in Alabama, Kentucky, and West Virginia due to his work. They moved to Hartington in 1960. Frank later purchased and operated Lammers Skelly Service Station in Hartington until 1993 when he retired. Frank and Margaret loved to travel in the U.S. and in Alaska. They travelled a lot during the years of 1993-2003 until Margaret’s health prevented them from doing so. Margaret died on 4/23/2013 at the age of 87.
Frank was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, he was a volunteer fireman and former Fire Chief. He loved to hunt, camp, and tinker on small engines. In his younger years he played baseball and umpired. Frank was a stock car racer and built stock cars for various local drivers. He drove the school bus for many years, even after retirement.
Frank is survived by his four children, Dan (Joan) Lammers of Yankton, SD, Dean J. Lammers of Hartington, Denise (Bill) Webbert of Norfolk, Doug (Kelley) Lammers of Chalan, WA; four grandsons Jake Lammers & friend Eric, Kurt (Sarah) Lammers & Elle, Dylan and Ryan Webbert; sisters-in-law Jeanie Fourtner of North Platte, NE, Adeline Dreesen of Hartington, Rosie Dreesen of South Yankton, NE.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Margaret; brothers Howard and Harold Lammers; sisters Mary Ann Hirschman and Georgine Disher; grandson William Webbert III; brothers-in-law Francis Dreesen, Kenny Dreesen, Clair Hirshman, John Disher, Ben Lowe; sisters-in-law Marian Lammers, Evelyn Lowe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 9, 2020
