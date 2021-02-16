Muriel Ann (Smits) Van Gerpen died of natural causes at age 89 on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in her home with her loving family by her side.
Muriel was born February 5, 1932 in Corsica, South Dakota to Bill and Anna (Buekelman) Smits. She attended Corsica Public Schools and graduated in 1950. She then went on to attend Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD and began her teaching years. She married Myron Van Gerpen on July 21, 1953 in Corsica. They started their family before leaving for Europe for her husband’s Air Force career. Their family grew with the addition of four more children and many more moves in the United States. While living in southern California, Muriel was a manager in the Robinsons department store. After her husband retired in 1975, they moved back to South Dakota to be near family. Muriel lived in Yankton and was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and a few ways she served her Lord was church librarian and helping with AWANA. Muriel was an active member of many clubs and activities including Questers, P.E.O., Friendship Bible Studies, GFWC, American Legion Auxiliary, and Kiwanis.
Muriel will be dearly missed by her husband, Myron of 67 years; and five children: Maureen (Robert) Jackson of Tracy, MN, Melinda (Gale) Otto of Tracy, MN, Myrna (Jim) Eben of Ada, MI, Merrill (Sandi) Van Gerpen of Yankton, and Morris Van Gerpen of Yankton; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Muriel was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Bernita.
